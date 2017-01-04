04 Jan 17
January 4, 2017
Featured in Embrun
Jocelyn Beauchamp, Melissa Ouimet and Shanna Steals look happy about the successful CAPRAC showcase, named Featured, at La Maison des Arts in Embrun in late December. Photo courtesy Amélie Gour
CAPRAC’s Embrun showcase welcomed 80 to Maison des Arts
EMBRUN – On Sat., Dec. 17, close to 80 people braved the snow to come and celebrate the artistic, cultural and heritage community and the talent of the region at Conseil des Arts Prescott Russell’s Arts Council’s (CAPRAC) third showcase, titled Featured.
Despite the winter weather, artists and members of the community demonstrated their deep commitment and continued support of art and culture by attending the show at La Maison des Arts, in Embrun.
The evening featured an impressive lineup of various forms of artistic disciplines including visual and literary arts, and performances such as dance, song, storytelling and poetry. A common theme, the importance of perseverance, emerged. Mélissa Ouimet, the region’s very own star and special guest, gave an electric and sincere performance, and she highlighted the importance of persevering with artistic dreams and the importance of community support for artists.
Shanna Steals, CAPRAC’s Executive Director, also spoke of the tenacity of the artistic community and its important role. “We have continued to solidify ourselves within the community by listening to the needs of our members and partnering with other organizations to exchange, listen and discuss important issues and concerns, so that we may keep art, culture and heritage at the forefront of conversations.”
The showcase owes a large part of its success to its participating artists, but also to many volunteers and to various partners whose products and services have contributed to the success of the event.
December 28, 2016
Merry Mayor Leroux Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux shared a holiday message with The Villager in his office in Embrun on Fri., Dec. 16. Vetter photo
Interview with Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux
Candice Vetter
Villager Staff
EMBRUN—Mayor of Russell Township, Pierre Leroux, sat down with The Villager a few days before Christmas to talk about the Township’s news in the passing year, 2016, and to speculate on the future in 2017.
“I think one of the highlights in 2016 was the Local Flavours Rendezvous,” he began, referring to the first-time event featuring local food and drink at the community centre in Embrun in the fall. “It was a packed hall, a great event. People came from here and people came from outside, from Orleans, Cumberland, Ottawa, Maxville, Alexandria. We’re definitely hosting another one next year.”
Another event which was less well attended, but still useful, was the Mayor’s Open House for business owners in the Township. “All directors of all the departments were there at tables with placards, so business owners could approach and talk to whomever.” The idea was sparked by his own realization as a local business owner. “It’s important for business to know what’s coming and they may not normally have time.”
Regarding communications the new Russell Township Information Guide has been released. It is given to new residents and an electronic version is available online free of charge.
Regarding business, the Township has seen a banner year. “There are two breweries and pubs that opened this year in Embrun, there’s the Valoris move to Embrun, there’s the addition of many industries at the 417 Industrial Park.” He quickly lists Bray Construction, Kenworth, Tiff Group, Mexican Corn and others. “There will be the new Auto Tech building with parts store, etc. moving to larger premises, in Russell there is the new Foodland building and a future Tim Horton’s.”
He also mentions the Sports Dome project ongoing behind Valoris in Embrun. “We (the Township) own the dome and we’re building it, but we’ve partnered with the Russell Kin Club for their fundraising skills.” The dome plans are expected to be finalized shortly, and it is known that the playing field will be Junior FIFA certified. It is expected that there will be three sections, an indoor field, a track and a hard surface for gym –type activities. A fitness gym has been proposed, and in the building itself a possible restaurant in there with a window into the dome, and a community room for popular events like birthday parties. The project comes back to Council for final approval in February and currently is proposed to be completed in autumn of 2017. It is being paid for out of development charges, part of which will go towards recreation. “We have $5-million in that fund, of which about 81 per cent comes from growth. At the rate we’re building now that will be repaid in no time flat.” He explained that amenities become part of an increased level of service, meaning development charges can increase.
Regarding the 417 Industrial Park, and the water and sewer extension to that region, he says, “We’re now going through the environmental assessment process. We’ll make a decision between Council and landowners there.” The cost is projected to be about $13-million, and the UCPR is expected to contribute about $5-million directly. “We’ve had much success getting funding and help with projects from UCPR,” he says, then mentions the new additions coming to the St. Urgel Forget residence in Embrun. “We got $2-million from UCPR for that.”
Like North Dundas Mayor Eric Duncan he expects that for Canada 150 most residents will take in the parties in Ottawa, and Russell Township’s focus has been more on grants available for practical projects. He looks forward to the next two years in office. “I’m proud of our Council. We’ve done a lot of work over the last two years and expect to do well over the next two years.”
December 14, 2016
December 7, 2016
Amanda Simard wins new PC Ontario candidate
Candice Vetter
Villager Staff
EMBRUN — Russell Township Councillor Amanda Simard is the new Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario candidate for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.
She was acclaimed last week. Her nomination meeting was to be held on Sat., Dec. 3, in Embrun. But her only opponent, Derek Duval, was disqualified by the party, with the official reason being a video made many years ago showing locker room hijinks.
Simard hopes her Francophone roots, bilingualism and gender will help gain Conservative voters in the next provincial election in this traditionally Liberal riding.
“Amanda brings a wealth of experience and an important perspective to our modern, inclusive, and pragmatic Ontario PC team,” said party leader Patrick Brown. “Amanda is a popular local city councillor, a law graduate from the University of Ottawa, and very active in the francophone community. I have no doubt that Amanda will be a powerful voice for the people of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell at Queen’s Park.”
November 30, 2016
Valoris opens
Valoris Services for Children and Adults of Prescott-Russell officially opened its new offices in Embrun on Fri., Nov. 25. Shown are Gilles Clavel, Vice-President of the Board of Valoris, Russell Mayor Pierre Leroux, Director General of Valoris Hélène Fournier, Director of Embrun Service Centre Judith Gour, GPR MPP Grant Crack, Program Director Ginette Desmarais, Kim Séguin from the ministry, and Daniel Côté of Daniel D. Côté Construction. Vetter photo
New Valoris Service Centre opens in Embrun
Candice Vetter
Villager Staff
EMBRUN — The Valoris Service Centre being built at 8 Valoris St. in Embrun (west of the roundabout) officially opened on Fri., Nov. 25.
The centre built by Valoris Services for Children and Adults in Prescott-Russell replaces the former location at 41 Racine St. in Casselman, which closed over the weekend. Valoris now operates three centres, with the other two in Rockland and Hawkesbury. All offer the same services.
During the opening speeches, Hélène Fournier, Director General of Valoris, said the Embrun location was selected to respond to growth of the west end of the Prescott-Russell region, which includes Casselman, Embrun, Forest Park, Fournier, La Nation, Limoges, Marionville, Russell, St-Albert and St-Isidore.
The total project cost was about $5.1-million, of which $4-million was funded by the provincial government.
GPR MPP Grant Crack described the effort to acquire the funding. “Ted McMeekin was Minister of Community and Social Services at the time, and I went to him and asked that this project be given funding. He said there was $4-million, which could either be spent in my riding or his. He asked what I thought, and I said, ‘I think it should go in my riding.’” Crack went on to say that the next budget didn’t pass, a new election followed, and a new minister, Helena Jaczek, listened when Crack said it had been promised, and she kept that promise.
The building is 23,000 sq. ft. and flooded with natural light due to large windows throughout. Built by Daniel D. Côté Construction, the facility is set up with smart audio-visual equipment which all runs on the same system. It also uses energy-efficient lighting and heating. The striking mural on the side was designed by Carole Renaud and installed by KB Media.
Valoris employs about 400 people, with 96 operating out of Embrun, and had 388 volunteers in the 2015-2016 year. All staff from the Casselman office have been retained in Embrun. “We will shop here. We will eat lunch here,” said Judith Gour, the Embrun Director. “We become part of the community we join.”
Valoris operates a 24/7 emergency line, 1-800-675-6168, and is a multiservice agency with child and family mental health services, child developmental services, child welfare (including 131 foster families), family violence services and adult developmental services.
Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux welcomed Valoris to the municipality and spoke about the need for such services. He had recently attended a mayors’ breakfast where he was shocked by the high incidences of violence against women. “Prescott-Russell was the second highest region in the province,” he said.
An open house will be held in the spring for community members to visit the new offices.
November 23, 2016
Marching for a cause
Right: Hundreds marched to raise funds for Jonathan Pitre in Russell on Nov. 19. Shown here are co-sponsor Philippe Ryan of the Cooperators in Embrun, GPR MPP Grant Crack, Jonathan’s sister Noemy, Russell Mayor Pierre Leroux, general director of Unique FM Veronique Soucy and GPR MP Francis Drouin. Photo courtesy Annie Lafortune
March for Jonathan raises $70,000
Candice Vetter
Villager Staff
RUSSELL–The community came out in full force to raise money to help Jonathan Pitre, the famous Russell teen who is ambassador for DEBRA Canada, honourary Ottawa Senators scout and a hospital patient in Minneapolis. Over 700 people joined the March for Jonathan on Sat., Nov. 19, and raised over $70,000. Pitre and his mother, Tina Boileau, must extend their stay in Minneapolis because the first bone marrow transplant didn’t work and a second is going to be tried in a few months. The transplant is an attempt to help improve the condition he was born with known as epidermolysis bullosa, which causes his skin to continuously blister due to a lack of collagen. The Russell community has raised substantial funds through many different types of fundraisers to help the teen.
November 16, 2016
Russell remembers
The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 372 in Russell organized Remembrance Day services around the area, and so stagger them. Seen here are the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band as the members marched in the parade in Russell (photo above) and a member of the Royal Canadian Navy standing guard at the Russell cenotaph.(Below)
November 9, 2016
November 2, 2016
Local author launches new children’s book
Lucie Theriault will launch her latest book, Park Nick…a Park Where Everyone Can Play! at the Russell Library this Saturday. Web photo
Russell Library hosts local author’s book launch
Candice Vetter
Villager Staff
RUSSELL–Local children are invited to attend a book launch by Embrun author Lucie Theriault, at the Russell branch of the Russell Library this Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Theriault is the author of books for adults about surviving abuse, and on the lighter side is also the author of two French-language books for children, co-authoring with her granddaughter.
This new book, Park Nick…a Park Where Everyone Can Play!, is her first bilingual book. She said she has so many Anglophone friends who wanted to read her books that she decided to write one. In a telephone interview she also said she likes being the author in both languages. “It is me speaking then, in my voice, not a translator’s.”
This book was inspired by two people, Patrice (Pico) Dagenais, a paraplegic and Paralympic medalist, and a young boy with cerebral palsy. It is because of efforts of people like these that all parks in Prescott-Russell are wheelchair accessible. Dagenais will also appear at the event.
Also present at the book launch will be the illustrator, 11-year-old Emilie Walsh of Casselman. Theriault found the girl when Theriault did a presentation at her school and called for an illustrator. “Emilie stuck her hand up right away and said, ‘I can do that!’ I looked at her work and agreed right away.”
There will also be activities for children at the book launch, where they will be able to learn some sign language and braille.
The book launch is free and bilingual.