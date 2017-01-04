Merry Mayor Leroux Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux shared a holiday message with The Villager in his office in Embrun on Fri., Dec. 16. Vetter photo

Interview with Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux

Candice Vetter

Villager Staff

EMBRUN—Mayor of Russell Township, Pierre Leroux, sat down with The Villager a few days before Christmas to talk about the Township’s news in the passing year, 2016, and to speculate on the future in 2017.

“I think one of the highlights in 2016 was the Local Flavours Rendezvous,” he began, referring to the first-time event featuring local food and drink at the community centre in Embrun in the fall. “It was a packed hall, a great event. People came from here and people came from outside, from Orleans, Cumberland, Ottawa, Maxville, Alexandria. We’re definitely hosting another one next year.”

Another event which was less well attended, but still useful, was the Mayor’s Open House for business owners in the Township. “All directors of all the departments were there at tables with placards, so business owners could approach and talk to whomever.” The idea was sparked by his own realization as a local business owner. “It’s important for business to know what’s coming and they may not normally have time.”

Regarding communications the new Russell Township Information Guide has been released. It is given to new residents and an electronic version is available online free of charge.

Regarding business, the Township has seen a banner year. “There are two breweries and pubs that opened this year in Embrun, there’s the Valoris move to Embrun, there’s the addition of many industries at the 417 Industrial Park.” He quickly lists Bray Construction, Kenworth, Tiff Group, Mexican Corn and others. “There will be the new Auto Tech building with parts store, etc. moving to larger premises, in Russell there is the new Foodland building and a future Tim Horton’s.”

He also mentions the Sports Dome project ongoing behind Valoris in Embrun. “We (the Township) own the dome and we’re building it, but we’ve partnered with the Russell Kin Club for their fundraising skills.” The dome plans are expected to be finalized shortly, and it is known that the playing field will be Junior FIFA certified. It is expected that there will be three sections, an indoor field, a track and a hard surface for gym –type activities. A fitness gym has been proposed, and in the building itself a possible restaurant in there with a window into the dome, and a community room for popular events like birthday parties. The project comes back to Council for final approval in February and currently is proposed to be completed in autumn of 2017. It is being paid for out of development charges, part of which will go towards recreation. “We have $5-million in that fund, of which about 81 per cent comes from growth. At the rate we’re building now that will be repaid in no time flat.” He explained that amenities become part of an increased level of service, meaning development charges can increase.

Regarding the 417 Industrial Park, and the water and sewer extension to that region, he says, “We’re now going through the environmental assessment process. We’ll make a decision between Council and landowners there.” The cost is projected to be about $13-million, and the UCPR is expected to contribute about $5-million directly. “We’ve had much success getting funding and help with projects from UCPR,” he says, then mentions the new additions coming to the St. Urgel Forget residence in Embrun. “We got $2-million from UCPR for that.”

Like North Dundas Mayor Eric Duncan he expects that for Canada 150 most residents will take in the parties in Ottawa, and Russell Township’s focus has been more on grants available for practical projects. He looks forward to the next two years in office. “I’m proud of our Council. We’ve done a lot of work over the last two years and expect to do well over the next two years.”